Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of (3/9-3/14/2020):”Asheboro Week” for Baseball, Softball, Soccer, Lacrosse and Track with “Alton Tyre Invitational”(Women’s Basketball in the NCHSAA Championship Game)
03/09/20 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM North Davidson
03/10/20 Tuesday Track V Men & Women’s A 4:30 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference EG and SE@ SA Southern Alamance High School
03/10/20 Tuesday Baseball JV Men’s H 4:30PM Asheboro SE Baseball Field
03/10/20 Tuesday Soccer JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Grimsley
03/10/20 Tuesday Softball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Asheboro SE Softball Field
03/10/20 Tuesday Lacrosse V Women’s A 6:00 PM East Forsyth
03/10/20 Tuesday Soccer V Women’s H 6:30 PM Grimsley SE Soccer Facility
03/10/20 Tuesday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM Asheboro SE Baseball Field
03/11/20 Wednesday Softball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Southwest Guilford Bus 8068 4:00PM
03/12/20 Thursday Tennis V Men’s H 4:30 PM Burlington Williams SE Tennis Courts
03/12/20 Thursday Soccer V Women’s H 6:00 PM Providence Grove High School SE Soccer Facility
03/12/20 Thursday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro Non Conference SEHS Stadium
03/12/20 Thursday Lacrosse V Women’s H 6:00 PM Western Guilford SEHS Stadium
03/13/20 Friday Baseball JV Men’s A 4:30PM Asheboro
03/13/20 Friday Softball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Page SE Softball Field
03/13/20 Friday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM TBA Atkins Academic/Tech High School
3/20 Friday Baseball V Men’s A 7:00 PM Asheboro
03/14/20 Saturday Basketball V Women’s A TBA TBA 3A Basketball State Championship NC State
03/14/20 Saturday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM TBA Alton Tyre Invitational Relay
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.