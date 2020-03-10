Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/10/2020)
Baseball
Chatham Charter(0-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(2-0) 5pm
Western Guilford(2-1) at High Point Central(0-2) 5:30pm
Asheboro(2-1) at Southeast Guilford(1-1) 7pm
Northern Guilford(2-1) at Morehead(2-0) 7pm
Burlington Williams(2-0) at Eastern Guilford(0-2) 7pm
Jordan Matthews(101) at High Point Andrews(0-2) 7pm
Baseball is here for today and a very light Tuesday schedule….Softball is on the way…
Softball
Trinity(0-4) at Page(4-0) 5pm
Ragsdale(2-0) at Smith 5pm
Northeast Guilford(3-0) at Person(0-1) 6pm
Asheboro at Southeast Guilford(0-3) 6pm
Northern Guilford(1-2) at Eastern Alamance(3-1) 6pm
Burlington Williams(0-0) at Eastern Guilford(0-3) 6pm
Jordan Matthews(0-2) at High Point Andrews(0-1) 6pm
Western Guilford(1-3) at East Forsyth(3-0) 6:30pm
WS Reagan(1-10 at Northwest Guilford(1-2) 7pm
