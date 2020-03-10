Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/10/2020)

Getting your training program ready??? Get ready and get in shape for the ultimate games/seasons with Carmine Pagano, at Carolina Acceleration…You can go there, when you CLICK HERE.

Baseball

Chatham Charter(0-1) at Cornerstone Charter Academy(2-0) 5pm

Western Guilford(2-1) at High Point Central(0-2) 5:30pm

Asheboro(2-1) at Southeast Guilford(1-1) 7pm

Northern Guilford(2-1) at Morehead(2-0) 7pm

Burlington Williams(2-0) at Eastern Guilford(0-2) 7pm

Jordan Matthews(101) at High Point Andrews(0-2) 7pm

Baseball is here for today and a very light Tuesday schedule….Softball is on the way…

Softball

Trinity(0-4) at Page(4-0) 5pm

Ragsdale(2-0) at Smith 5pm

Northeast Guilford(3-0) at Person(0-1) 6pm

Asheboro at Southeast Guilford(0-3) 6pm

Northern Guilford(1-2) at Eastern Alamance(3-1) 6pm

Burlington Williams(0-0) at Eastern Guilford(0-3) 6pm

Jordan Matthews(0-2) at High Point Andrews(0-1) 6pm

Western Guilford(1-3) at East Forsyth(3-0) 6:30pm

WS Reagan(1-10 at Northwest Guilford(1-2) 7pm