Piedmont Triad 3A All-Conference Teams Winter 2019-2020

NAME SCHOOL SEASON SPORT

Men’s Basketball

Silas Mason Ben L. Smith 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Nick McMullen Ben L. Smith 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Khalid Hinds Ben L. Smith 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Jordan Williams Ben L. Smith 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Jakob Moore Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Shaylen Moore Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Gunner Walters Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Daniel Fulp Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Camian Shell Parkland 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Omari Bolden Parkland 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Denoris Wardlow Parkland 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Scott Walker Parkland 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Miles Taylor SWG 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Bryce Causey SWG 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Darien Wynn Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Thomas Espinosa-Smith Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Franklin Stockton Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Varsity Basketball

Camian Shell Parkland 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Player of the Year

Andy Muse Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Coach of the Year

Women’s Basketball

Quinzia Fulmore Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Marissa Wooten Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Iysis Whitfield Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Taneij’a Baldwin Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Ciara Wright Mt Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Lily Pereira Mt Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Lexi Brooks Mt Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Tiir Nyok Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Jocelyn Foust Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Kendall Shaw Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Jemoni Carter WGHS 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Ella Butler WGHS 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Tatiyana Cannon Parkland 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Taleeya Reed Parkland 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Lily Green Ben L. Smith 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Kaelin DeNeui Mt Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Kyra Rhymer Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Varsity Basketball

Ciara Wright Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Player of the Year

Frank McNeil Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Coach of the Year

Wrestling

Jeremiah Jackson Mt. Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Marlon Holt Mt. Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Darian Noble Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Kristian Jones Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Ethan Lopez Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Tristan Dean Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Terrell Dixon Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Daniel Henry Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Charles Swiggett Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Eric Ho Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Conner McBride Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Tiandre Cleveland Mt. Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Colin Henry Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Caymus Barto Mt. Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Julio Mendez Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Milan Summers Dudley 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Caliel Chong Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Sam Chandler Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Ashton Jacobs Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Cole King Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Aaron Berry Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Tre Lucky Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Konor Gray Mt. Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Jamari Cobb Parkland 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Jordan King Mt. Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Ayden Flanagan Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Wrestling

Jeremiah Jackson Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Light weight Wrestler of the Year

Charles Swiggett Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Heavyweight Wrestler of the Year

Gary Melton Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Coach of the Year

Women’s Swimming

Lucy Kohrt Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Abigail Stevens Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Tate Abbott Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Annie Wolf Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Isabel Pennington Parkland High School 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Avery Higgins Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Laurin Potter Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Frances Whitworth Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Ashlyn Swink Mount Tabor HS 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Rylie Murphy Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Haley Mann Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Majken Johnansson Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Emma McNeill Mount Tabor 2019–20 Winter Season Women’s Swimming

Emma McNeill Mount Tabor 2019-20 Winter Season Women’s 1 Meter Diving

Isabel Pennington Parkland High School 2019-20 Winter Season Female Swimmer of the Year

David Gerringer Western Guilford 2019-20 Winter Season Female Coach of the Year

Men’s Swimming

Will Armentrout Mount Tabor HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Collin Dulin Western Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Will Watson Southwest Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Nick Vye Parkland High School 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Zach Kashubara Western Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Jonathon Edwards Southwest Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Nate Whitworth Mount Tabor HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Kyle Kwon Southwest Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

John Avery Grubbs Mount Tabor HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Josh Smith Southwest Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Jeff Jones Southwest Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Owen Armentrout Mount Tabor HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimming

Nicholas Newis Western Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s 1 Meter Diving

Etan Ferguson Western Guilford HS 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s 1 Meter Diving

Will Watson Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Men’s Swimmer of the Year

David Gerringer Western Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Coach of the Year

Trice Kearse Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Indoor Track and Field

Nasheeda Facey Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Indoor Track and Field

Aman Tsegay Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Indoor Track and Field

Corey Davis Southwest Guilford 2019–20 Winter Season Indoor Track and Field