Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Tonight(3/11/2020) in and around Guilford County:Grimsley at SWG baseball is boys headliner for Tonight(5pm)

**********Grimsley vs. Southwest Guilford baseball is set for Grimsley at Southwest Guilford 5pm this afternoon.******

(This is a change from what MaxPreps was showing us, but keep it all good and all in mind, Grimsley baseball at Southwest Guilford this afternoon and the pitching matchup is set with Gus Hughes going for Grimsley(2-0) and Jacob Shafer(2-0) on the hill, for the SWG Cowboys.)

Baseball:

Grimsley(2-0) at Southwest Guilford(2-0) 5pm

Could be an early “Game of the Year” candidate, if big Jacob Shafer throws tonight for SWG….If Grimsley were to counter with Gus Hughes, you would have a matchup made in high school baseball heaven, for an early-in-the-year encounter….For sure a game a worth checking out, and bring your lunch, or early supper, this might be super….Southwest Guilford has Ragdale, at the HiToms Classic over in Thomasville on Saturday, and the Cowboys may be saving Jacob Shafer for that game, and you just never know….Grimsley has a team Gilman, from Baltimore, Maryland, coming in here on Saturday….Any way you slice it, get over to the Grimsley at SWG game, and check out some of this action this afternoon…

Also today on the baseball side of the ledger we have:

East Forsyth(1-2) at Northwest Guilford(1-3) 6pm…Both teams off to a slow start, but both teams loaded with talent…

Lexington(0-4) at Smith(0-0) 5:30pm and this is Lexington, from North Carolina…

Eastern Randolph(0-4) at Southern Guilford(0-3) 7pm…SG and EG a combined (0-7), and 7-8 years ago, they would have bee a combined (7-0)…

Eastern Guilford(1-2) at Page(1-0) 7pm…With the veteran William Hardin leading the Page Pirates, they should be favored at home tonight….

High Point Central(1-2) at Central Davidson(3-1) 7pm….Central at Central, with Andy Harper leading High Point..

+++++Jordan Matthews topped High Point Andrews(0-4) last night/Tuesday, 14-3…

There’s your mid-week baseball look, and Softball is on the way NEXT……

Softball Tonight:

Grimsley(2-1) at Graham(0-1) 5pm….Grimsley was crushed by Mount Tabor, 26-9, back on Monday..

Dudley(1-0) at Ragsdale(3-0) 6pm…Ragsdale off to a very good start on the Tigers’ season…

Northwest Guilford(2-2) at Bunker Hill(3-0) 6pm….Bunker Hill at (Claremont, NC)….

Southeast Guilford(0-3) at Southwest Guilford(1-3) 7pm…With the SEG Falcons softball team, my how the mighty have fallen….It has been a tough fall in the Spring, for SEG…

*****Page(5-0) over Trinity last night/Tuesday, 16-0….*****

+++++NEG softball(3-1) lost to Person last night, 12-1…+++++