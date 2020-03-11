Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Roster Features Players Committed to Top College Teams

Ten of the top senior public high school basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina commit to ACC and SEC

WILMINGTON, NC — In two weeks, the top senior public high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off in the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games. The event, hosted by the North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, culminates at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington on Saturday, March 28. Ten of the participating players have committed to Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) universities after graduation. Several others will attend schools who perennially find their basketball teams in the NCAA tournament or conference championships.

The girls’ teams include four ACC bound players including Nevaeh Brown from Charlotte, North Carolina’s Mallard Creek High School, Wake Forest; North Carolinians Anya Poole from Southeast Raleigh High and Jacksonville High School’s Kennedy Todd-Williams, UNC-Chapel Hill; and Loyal McQueen from Florence, South Carolina’s Wilson High, Georgia Tech. Nyah Leveretter of Westwood High in Columbia, South Carolina will go to Kentucky in the SEC, currently ranked in the top 25 nationally.

On the boys’ side, Nick Farrar of Apex Friendship High School heads to NC State. 6’8″ Ja’von Benson of Ridge View High in Columbia and 6’10” Patrick Iriel of A. C. Flora High in Columbia will attend the University of South Carolina; P. J. Hall of top 10 nationally ranked Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina to Clemson; and Tristan Maxwell of North Mecklenburg High in Charlotte to Georgia Tech.

“Once again the Carolinas Classic rosters are loaded with talent”, said Greg Grantham, representative of the North Carolina Coaches Association and executive director of the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. “For the past two years the Classic has been hosted in Wilmington, and the basketball action has been super competitive and exciting. This year promises to be no different”.

In addition to ACC and SEC schools, other players head to top basketball programs at Butler, Old Dominion, Robert Morris, James Madison, Rutgers, and Winthrop University among others.

The Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games will not only showcase basketball talent, but will also give back to the community. Through the generosity of House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, all ticket proceeds benefit Camp Corral, a non-profit organization providing summer camp experiences across the nation for children of wounded, injured, ill, and fallen military service members.

Tickets to the games are available for purchase online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. Games begin at 6:00 p.m.

For more information and a full schedule of events, click here.

Courtesy of Dave Witter