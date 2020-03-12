ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Today at the Greensboro Coliseum:No Fans allowed, but you can hear all of the games on 105.7 FM
**********ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Today/Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum**********
(No fans will be allowed into the Greensboro Coliseum, due to the Coronavirus, but you can listen to all of the games, on 105.7 FM, courtesy of the N.C. State Network, with Gary Hahn and Tony Haines on the call…Not sure about the ACC Network, but the games will all be on, 105.7 FM.)
Afternoon Session:
Clemson vs. Florida State
12:30 P.M.
North Carolina State vs. Duke
2:30 P.M.
Evening Session:
Notre Dame vs. Virginia
TBA
Syracuse vs. Louisville
TBA
Wednesday’s Results:
Clemson 69, Miami 64
N.C. State 73, Pitt 58
Notre Dame 80, Boston College 58
Syracuse 81, North Carolina 53
