Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today(3/12/2020):Glenn Baseball tops Ragsdale, 3-2/Bobcats now (5-0)/NWG and HP Central are Winners/High Point Christian suffers first loss of the season

“Hard Work Pays Off”…Find out how that works at Carolina Acceleration, with Carmine Pagano as your leader/instructor….

Final Scores for you in Baseball:

Glenn 3, Ragsdale 2

Glenn now (5-0) for the season and Ragsdale falls to (3-2)…

High Point Central 6, West Davidson 0

HP Central’s Jalen Martin throws a 70-pitch 2-hitter for the win.

Northwest Guilford 13, Western Alamance 10

NWG(3-3)/WA(2-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NWGHS 2 1 1 0 2 1 6 13 - - Western Alamance 1 0 4 0 5 0 0 10 - -

Caldwell Academy 10, Grace Christian 1

Caldwell(2-1)/Grace(0-1)

Davie County 7, High Point Christian Academy 6

DC(2-3)/HPCA(5-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E HPCA 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 6 - - Davie 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 - -

Softball Finals:

Northwest Guilford 5, Northern Guilford 1

NWG(4-2)/NG(1-4)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 - - NWGHS 0 0 3 1 0 1 - 5 - -

Bartlett Yancey 9, Western Guilford 7

BY(2-2)/WG(1-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Bartlett Yancey 3 0 5 0 0 1 0 9 - - Western Guilford 0 1 1 0 5 0 0 7 - -

Southwestern Randolph 16, Southern Guilford 0

SWR(1-2)/SG(1-3)

“Hard Work Pays Off”…Find out how that works at Carolina Acceleration, with Carmine Pagano as your leader/instructor….

Baseball:

Glenn(4-0) at Ragsdale(3-1) 5pm….This might be one of those “Game of the Day” candidates right here…

Page(1-1) at North Forsyth(0-4) 5pm

High Point Central(1-3) at West Davidson(3-1) 5pm

High Point Christian Academy(5-0) at Davie County(1-3) 5pm

Cornerstone Charter Academy(3-0) at Millennium Charter(0-4) 5:30pm

Grace Christian(0-0) at Caldwell Academy(1-1) 6:30pm

Northwest Guilford(2-3) at Western Alamance(2-2) 7pm

Gilman(0-0) at Grimsley(2-1) on Saturday at 3pm….Gilman from Baltimore, Maryland and Gilman has the top pitcher from the state of Maryland on their team, and there is a very good chance that Grimsley may see him on Saturday….

Softball:

Mount Tabor(0-2) at Ragsdale(3-0) 5pm

Trinity(0-5) at High Point Central(1-2) 5pm

Southern Guilford(1-2) at Southwestern Randolph(0-2) 6pm

Bartlett Yancey(1-1) at Western Guilford(1-4) 6pm

Northern Guilford(1-3) at Northwest Guilford(3-2) 7pm….This one is almost always a great game…Huge community following for this ball game…

Providence Grove(3-1) at Southwest Guilford(2-2) 7pm