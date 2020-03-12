College Women’s Tennis Final: Shenandoah 8, Guilford 1
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Shenandoah University swept all three doubles matches on its way to an 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win on Wednesday.
The Hornets, which handed the Quakers its third straight loss, moved to 4-3 and 1-2 in league play. GC fell to 2-5 and 1-3 in the ODAC.
The third doubles match was the most competitive. Emma Crue and Caitlin Bennett held off senior Megan Kimpeland freshman Abby Borchar by a score of 8-6.
Guilford’s lone point came at number three singles. Junior Delaney Taylor defeated Jada Lewis 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 1-0 (10-6) in a marathon match which the last to finish.
Emma Crue bested Borchar at number five singles 7-5, 6-2. At the sixth singles flight, Bennett defeated Junior Bea Niyibizi 6-4, 6-4.
The Quakers play at ODAC rival Emory & Henry on Friday. The match begins at 2 p.m.
