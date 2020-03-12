Elon Softball Phoenix Drops Midweek Road Contest at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – The Elon University softball team saw an early lead erode as the Phoenix fell at Duke, 5-1, in a midweek road contest, at Duke Softball Stadium on Wednesday, March 11.

BOX SCORE

Elon moved to 11-11 on the year while the Blue Devils continue their best start in school history to improve to 23-4. The victory was also the second for Duke over the Phoenix in the brief three-game series history.

At the Plate

Elon was held to four hits at the plate with Carley Davis accounting for half of that total by going 2-of-3. She also drove in the lone RBI in the contest for the Phoenix, who left five base runners on and struck out seven times.

In the Circle

Kenna Quinn was handed the loss to move to 5-2 on the season. She pitched 4.0 innings and allowed four hits, three runs, none earned, and struck out one.

The Rundown

Elon plated the first run of the game to take the early lead in its half of the first. Drew Menscer reached on a one-out single and advanced all the way to third on ground out and a single. Davis then singled through the right side to score Menscer and gave the Phoenix a 1-0 lead.

The Phoenix held the Blue Devils in check through the first three innings, but ultimately was doomed by a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth. A pair of errors led to the first two batters reaching with both eventually moving into scoring position. After a strikeout, a single up the middle tied the game at 1-1 before two more runs came across the dish on a double down the left field line that put the Blue Devils ahead 3-1.

Duke added two more scores in the bottom of the sixth for some insurance. A two-run home run extended the Blue Devils’ lead to 5-1, which would serve as the final score as Elon was set down quietly in the top of the seventh to end the game.

On Deck

The Phoenix is scheduled to host its third and final tournament of the season, the Elon Softball Cardinal Invite, this weekend, March 13-15.