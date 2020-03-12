Elon WBB: CAA Makes Changes Regarding Attendance at 2020 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship

CAA Makes Changes Regarding Attendance at 2020 CAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Release: http://bit.ly/2wL6NI6

Update from the Colonial Athletic Association (caasports.com)

ELON, N.C. – Due to recent developments in the progression of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Colonial Athletic Association has made the decision to alter plans regarding attendance at the CAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

Following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, band and spirit squads, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast personnel and credentialed media members.

No additional tickets to the championship will be sold and previously purchased tickets will be refunded upon request. Other than bottled water, no concessions will be sold to fans in the building.

The CAA continues to actively monitor all information regarding the Coronavirus. Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.

The conference, in conjunction with the staff at Elon University, is taking all necessary precautions including placing numerous hand sanitizing stations throughout the arena.

The conference will continue to consult with local health officials, Elon University and the NCAA during the event to implement best practices and provide the most current information.

Any updates will be communicated on www.caasports.com and through the league’s social media platforms (Twitter – @CAASports and @CAABasketball; Facebook – @CAASports).