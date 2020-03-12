Former Dudley High teaching assistant/assistant coach accused of sex acts with a student:FOX 8 News Reporting

Former Dudley High teaching assistant accused of sex acts with a student

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Christopher Arnell Holland

from GreensboroSports.com:

Holland was a Dudley boys basketball assistant coach this past season, and was coaching the team as recently as two weeks ago, when Dudley was in the NCHSAA playoffs…We saw him last time, over at Southwest Guilford High School, when Dudley was playing the SWG Cowboys, in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament(A win by the Dudley Panthers)…He also coached AAU teams and he helped us set up the broadcast table on press row over at Dudley HS, for the Grimsley vs. Northwest Guilford boys second half basketball game….

Former New York state resident, who came to Dudley HS as a student, back in the late 1990’s/early 2000’s, and was going to play basketball for the Dudley Panthers, but was ruled ineligible….

FOX 8 Report:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Dudley High School teaching assistant is facing sex crime charges following an investigation, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Christopher Arnell Holland, 37, of Greensboro, is charged with three counts of sex acts with a student.

On Aug. 13, 2019, the Greensboro Police Department received a report that a former student had an inappropriate sexual relationship with Holland, who was a teaching assistant at the school. The victim was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime.

On Thursday, Holland was arrested and charged.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $350,000 bond.

Greensboro police said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2255.