Game Report on Glenn-Ragsdale High School Baseball:Howard(9 K’s) goes the distance(7 Inns.) and picks up the win for Glenn, as Bobcats run their record to a perfect (5-0), for 2020
Glenn Bobcats 3, Ragsdale 2
WP:Howard/LP:Pritchett
Away Non-League Thursday March 12, 2020
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E GLN 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 7 3 RGSD 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 1
BATTING
Glenn AB R H RBI BB SO LOB E Cardwell (… 4 1 2 0 0 1 0 M Carico (C 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 T Bray (2B 2 0 0 2 1 0 0 H Ridenhou… 3 0 0 0 0 1 4 D Howard (P 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 N Blake (1B 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 G Horn (RF 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 J Reese (LF 3 0 0 0 0 2 1 J Nolan 3 0 0 0 0 3 1 Totals 25 3 7 2 2 8 4 2B: G Horn, TB: M Carico, E Cardwell 2, G Horn 4, D Howard, CS: M Carico, T Bray, HBP: N Blake, SB: E Cardwell, LOB: 4 Ragsdale AB R H RBI BB SO LOB C Harvey (LF 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 N Horkey (… 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Win Scott ( 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 L Pritchett 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 C Carpenter… 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 N Roriguez… 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 A Patterson… 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 E Cullis (RF 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 R Archer (… 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 E Blackmore 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 S Ross (C 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 C James (2… 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 C Gweney (… 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 Totals 27 2 3 2 0 9 4 3B: Win Scott, TB: Win Scott 3, C Carpenter, C James, LOB: 4
PITCHING
Glenn IP H R ER BB SO HR D Howard 7.0 3 2 1 0 9 0 Totals 7.0 3 2 1 0 9 0 Ragsdale IP H R ER BB SO HR L Pritchett 3.1 4 3 2 2 1 0 N Horkey 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 Win Scott 2.0 2 0 0 0 5 0 Totals 7.0 7 3 2 2 8 0
WP: D Howard, P-S: D Howard 88-71, BF: D Howard 27 LP: L Pritchett, P-S: L Pritchett 63-37, Win Scott
30-23, N Horkey 27-20, HBP: L Pritchett, BF: L
Pritchett 16, Win Scott 7, N Horkey 5
Courtesy of Coach Keith Walker, with Glenn Baseball
