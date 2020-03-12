Game Report on Glenn-Ragsdale High School Baseball:Howard(9 K’s) goes the distance(7 Inns.) and picks up the win for Glenn, as Bobcats run their record to a perfect (5-0), for 2020

Posted by Press Release on March 12, 2020 at 9:35 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Glenn Bobcats 3, Ragsdale 2
WP:Howard/LP:Pritchett
Away Non-League Thursday March 12, 2020

        1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
GLN     0 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 7 3
RGSD    1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 1

BATTING

Glenn        AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
E Cardwell (… 4 1 2 0    0 1  0
M Carico (C   2 1 1 0    1 0  1
T Bray (2B    2 0 0 2    1 0  0
H Ridenhou…   3 0 0 0    0 1  4
D Howard (P   3 0 1 0    0 0  0
N Blake (1B   2 1 0 0    0 1  0
G Horn (RF    3 0 3 0    0 0  0
J Reese (LF   3 0 0 0    0 2  1
 J Nolan      3 0 0 0    0 3  1
Totals       25 3 7 2    2 8  4
2B: G Horn, TB: M Carico, E Cardwell 2, G Horn 4, D
Howard, CS: M Carico, T Bray, HBP: N Blake, SB: E
Cardwell, LOB: 4

Ragsdale    AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
C Harvey (LF 1 0 0 0    0 1  2
 N Horkey (… 1 0 0 0    0 0  2
Win Scott (  3 1 1 0    0 0  0
L Pritchett  3 0 0 1    0 1  0
C Carpenter… 3 0 1 0    0 0  0
N Roriguez…  3 1 0 0    0 2  0
A Patterson… 3 0 0 0    0 0  1
E Cullis (RF 3 0 0 0    0 1  2
 R Archer (… 1 0 0 0    0 1  2
 E Blackmore 1 0 0 0    0 1  0
S Ross (C    1 0 0 0    0 1  0
C James (2…  3 0 1 1    0 0  1
C Gweney (…  1 0 0 0    0 1  0
Totals      27 2 3 2    0 9  4
3B: Win Scott, TB: Win Scott 3, C Carpenter, C James,
LOB: 4

PITCHING

Glenn     IP H R ER BB SO HR
D Howard 7.0 3 2 1   0 9  0
Totals   7.0 3 2 1   0 9  0

Ragsdale     IP H R ER BB SO HR
L Pritchett 3.1 4 3 2   2 1  0
N Horkey    1.2 1 0 0   0 2  0
Win Scott   2.0 2 0 0   0 5  0
Totals      7.0 7 3 2   2 8  0

WP: D Howard, P-S: D Howard 88-71, BF: D Howard 27 LP: L Pritchett, P-S: L Pritchett 63-37, Win Scott
30-23, N Horkey 27-20, HBP: L Pritchett, BF: L
Pritchett 16, Win Scott 7, N Horkey 5

Courtesy of Coach Keith Walker, with Glenn Baseball

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top