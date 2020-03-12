Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Bunker Hill Softball:Game goes 8 Innings, both pitchers go the distance and NWG takes down Bunker Hill:More from McMillan(2 HR’s) and Moeberg accounting for 6 runs/6 RBI between them/Moeberg goes 8 Innings and WP in the Circle
Final:Northwest Guilford 8, Bunker Hill 6
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E NRTH 0 0 4 0 2 0 0 2 8 10 5 BNKR 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 0 6 7 1
BATTING
Northwest Guilford AB R H RBI BB SO LOB M Davis (2B 4 1 1 0 0 3 0 E Moberg (P 4 3 3 2 0 1 0 C McMillan… 4 3 2 4 0 1 1 M Young (1B 4 0 1 0 0 1 3 M Bowen (SS 4 0 1 1 0 1 3 M Malone (LF 4 0 1 0 0 2 3 J Bowen (CF 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 B Barrow (C 4 0 0 0 0 1 2 A Tucker 4 1 1 0 0 2 3 CR: A Barrow 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 8 10 7 0 12 4 2B: M Davis, E Moberg, HR: C McMillan 2, TB: M Malone, M Davis 2, A Tucker, M Young, M Bowen, C McMillan 8, E Moberg 4, SB: C McMillan, E Moberg, LOB: 4 Bunker Hill AB R H RBI BB SO LOB C Bryant (2B 3 1 0 0 1 0 3 H Robertso… 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 L Penningto… 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 P Bryant (P 3 0 1 1 0 1 2 C Powell (3B 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 C Martin (C 4 0 1 1 0 1 3 D Brooks (1B 4 0 0 0 0 0 2 M Herman (… 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 K Houser (LF 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 CR: G Penni… 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 CR: N Lyelry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 6 7 2 1 3 8 2B: K Houser, TB: L Pennington 2, K Houser 3, C Martin, P Bryant, C Powell, SAC: L Pennington, P Bryant, HBP: H Robertson, K Houser, C Bryant, LOB: 8
PITCHING
Northwest Guilford IP H R ER BB SO HR E Moberg 8.0 7 6 1 1 3 0 Totals 8.0 7 6 1 1 3 0 Bunker Hill IP H R ER BB SO HR P Bryant 8.0 10 8 8 0 12 2 Totals 8.0 10 8 8 0 12 2
WP: E Moberg, P-S: E Moberg 146-92, HBP: E Moberg
3, BF: E Moberg 38
LP: P Bryant, P-S: P Bryant 142-98, BF: P Bryant 36
