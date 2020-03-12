Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Bunker Hill Softball:Game goes 8 Innings, both pitchers go the distance and NWG takes down Bunker Hill:More from McMillan(2 HR’s) and Moeberg accounting for 6 runs/6 RBI between them/Moeberg goes 8 Innings and WP in the Circle

Final:Northwest Guilford 8, Bunker Hill 6 

     1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8    R  H  E
NRTH 0 0 4 0 2 0 0 2    8  10 5
BNKR 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 0    6  7  1

BATTING

Northwest Guilford AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
M Davis (2B         4 1 1 0   0  3  0
E Moberg (P         4 3 3 2   0  1  0
C McMillan…         4 3 2 4   0  1  1
M Young (1B         4 0 1 0   0  1  3
M Bowen (SS         4 0 1 1   0  1  3
M Malone (LF        4 0 1 0   0  2  3
J Bowen (CF         4 0 0 0   0  0  2
B Barrow (C         4 0 0 0   0  1  2
A Tucker            4 1 1 0   0  2  3
CR: A Barrow        0 0 0 0   0  0  0
Totals             36 8 10 7  0 12  4
2B: M Davis, E Moberg, HR: C McMillan 2, TB: M
Malone, M Davis 2, A Tucker, M Young, M Bowen, C
McMillan 8, E Moberg 4, SB: C McMillan, E Moberg,
LOB: 4

Bunker Hill        AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
C Bryant (2B        3 1 0 0    1 0  3
H Robertso…         4 1 0 0    0 0  3
L Penningto…        3 2 2 0    0 0  1
P Bryant (P         3 0 1 1    0 1  2
C Powell (3B        4 1 1 0    0 1  3
C Martin (C         4 0 1 1    0 1  3
D Brooks (1B        4 0 0 0    0 0  2
M Herman (…         4 0 0 0    0 0  0
K Houser (LF        3 0 2 0    0 0  0
CR: G Penni…        0 1 0 0    0 0  0
CR: N Lyelry        0 0 0 0    0 0  0
Totals             32 6 7 2    1 3  8
2B: K Houser, TB: L Pennington 2, K Houser 3, C
Martin, P Bryant, C Powell, SAC: L Pennington, P
Bryant, HBP: H Robertson, K Houser, C Bryant, LOB: 8

PITCHING

Northwest Guilford IP H R ER BB SO HR
E Moberg          8.0 7 6 1  1  3  0
Totals            8.0 7 6 1  1  3  0

Bunker Hill       IP H  R ER  BB SO HR
P Bryant         8.0 10 8 8   0 12  2
Totals           8.0 10 8 8   0 12  2

WP: E Moberg, P-S: E Moberg 146-92, HBP: E Moberg
3, BF: E Moberg 38
LP: P Bryant, P-S: P Bryant 142-98, BF: P Bryant 36

