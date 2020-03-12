HPU WBB: Big South Cancels Remainder of Women’s Basketball Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference has announced (Thursday, March 12) that the 2020 Hercules Tires Women’s Basketball Championship has been canceled, effective immediately due to heightened concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Given concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the rapidly escalating developments nationally, the Big South Conference Executive Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining rounds of the Hercules Tires Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Championship,” said conference commissioner Kyle Kallander. “While we were hoping to protect these important opportunities for our women’s basketball student-athletes, we feel this is the prudent course at this time. Conference leadership is currently discussing the status of spring sports seasons, and will provide updates as they become available.”

Per conference policy, No. 1 seed Campbell is awarded the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3-seeded High Point was schedule to play No. 6-seeded UNC Asheville in tonight’s second quarterfinal matchup at 8 p.m.