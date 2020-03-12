NCHSAA COVID-19 Update | Basketball Championships & all interscholastic athletics suspended indefinitely:Mark down this date(Friday March 13, 2020)

NCHSAA COVID-19 Update | Basketball Championships & all interscholastic athletics suspended indefinitely

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Due to the threat from COVID-19, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships indefinitely.

“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker.

**********The Board of Directors also moved to suspend interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 through at least Monday, April 6th, 2020. The NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.**********