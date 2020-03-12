NCHSAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championship Games to go on without spectators:Games have been Postponed Indefinitely

++++++++++Getting word in now that the games have been postponed Indefinitely…..++++++++++

This just in from the High School Huddle:High School Huddle @acthshuddle

Being told by sources that they are planning to postpone NCHSAA state basketball championship games.

NCHSAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championship Games to go on without spectators

CHAPEL HILL, NC – In response to the growing threat from the COVID-19 outbreak, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), in consultation with the host facilities and university administrators, will conduct Saturday’s scheduled State Basketball Championship Games with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

“This decision is not one we make lightly,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches their families and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”

The games will be contested with essential team personnel and a limited number of family members in attendance. No tickets will be sold at the door. Concessions will not be available for the limited attendees. Media will not be permitted to attend.

All eight games will be televised through the Sinclair Broadcasting Group statewide television network. The games will also be available through the NFHS Network (www.NFHSNetwork.com) for those who are unable to view the contests being broadcast through Sinclair stations.