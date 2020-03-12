The Atlantic Coast Conference cancels the remainder of the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament:Statement from the ACC(Duke University suspends ALL Sports, including Men’s NCAA Basketball)

**********This just in:Duke announces it has suspended all athletic competition for the foreseeable future. All sports.(Including Men’s Basketball)**********

The Atlantic Coast Conference cancels the remainder of the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament:Statement from the ACC:

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”