Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Tonight(3/13/2020):Last Games before everybody goes on Spring Break and when will they come back, Nobody Knows?(Some of today’s games have been Postponed)/Glenn goes to (6-0)/Remembering #26 Sincere Davis

**********from #26Strong and Remembering Sincere Davis from Page High School:

Lost in all the talk Thursday about the coronavirus and games not being played was that it was the 1-year anniversary of the death of Sincere Davis.

No one has been charged, even though many in the Page community know who pulled the trigger, and no one even talks about it anymore. We’ve let gangs take over many of our schools without a fight, and Sincere was just one of many casualties.

It’s a really sad commentary on our society that there were no mentions of Sincere on here, on TV or in the newspaper on the 1-year anniversary of the day we lost yet another young man from our community.

We have to do better.**********

fromFinals that are rolling in:

Glenn 8, Forsyth Home Educators 0

Glenn(6-0)/FHE(3-3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E FHEHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 Glenn 0 1 2 4 0 1 - 8 10 1

East Forsyth 17, WS Parkland 1…(5 Innings)

East(2-3)/Parkland(3-3)

WP:Steele Lee…Stewart and Edison 3 hits for EF and Lee with 2 EF hits…Mitchell, Bricolo and Stewart with 2 RBI each for EF…Stewart, Clements and Davis with 3 Quality at Bats for East Forsyth…Lee goes 4 Innings and strikes out 7 Parkland batters with 9 First Pitch strikes for East Forsyth and Lee had a WHIP of 1.00…..

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E PRKL 1 0 0 0 0 X X 1 3 5 ESTF 5 2 8 2 X X X 17 15 1

Burlington Williams 10, Eastern Guilford 0…(5 Innings)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Eastern Guilford 0 0 0 0 0 - - 0 - - WMWHS 0 1 6 3 - - - 10 - -

BW(3-1)/EG(2-3)

Southeast Guilford 4, Asheboro 2

SEG(3-1)/ASHE(2-4)

JV Baseball:Southeast Guilford 9, Asheboro 1

Western Alamance 2, Northeast Guilford 1

WA(3-3)/NEG(1-3)

2-1, Western Alamance with the victory, over NEG…. WA’s Austin St. Laurent and Cody Acosta each drive in a run. Starting pitcher Cole Huff was great on the mound. Reliever Owen Bynum got out of runners on corners with no outs, only allowing one run in the 7th.

Trinity 13, Southern Guilford 6

Trinity(4-2)/SG(2-3)

Softball Finals:

Southern Guilford 14, Burlington Williams 7

SG(2-3)/BW(1-1)

Southeast Guilford 6, Page 4

SEG(1-5)/Page(5-1)

Southern Alamance 8, Asheboro 3

SA(3-2/3-0)

Last games tonight, before they shut down the Spring sports season, due to the Coronavirus/Covid-19 and you better get out there and check out a few games today/tonight, while you can….When the clock strikes midnight, the Spring sports seasons are over for now….Hey, as Ernie Banks used to say on Friday the 13th…”Let’s play three” and if we have time, we will play three games, with each one lasting 13 Innings….

(If you had a game scheduled for Saturday, you may want to move it to Friday/today, as would be the case for Northwest Guilford and Grimsley, who were set to host Saturday afternoon games….

Baseball Tonight:

Union Grove Christian(0-2) at Vandalia Christian School(0-2) 4pm

Greensboro Day School(3-2) at High Point Christian Academy(5-1) 4:30pm

West Stokes(3-1) at Southwest Guilford(3-0) 6pm…**********HiToms Classic Game and this one has been Canceled….**********

Salem Baptist(0-1) at Westchester Country(2-0) Day 6pm

Forsyth Home Educators(3-2) at Glenn(5-0) 6pm

Page(1-1) at Dudley(2-3) 7pm…**********POSTPONED**********

Southeast Guilford(2-1) at Asheboro(2-3) 7pm….Probably a JV game at 5:30, with Charlie Gamble IV’s young Falcons flying around the bases and then Dave Beasley’s varsity boys take over after that…

Morehead(3-1) at Northern Guilford(3-1) 7pm**********POSTPONED**********

Northeast Guilford(1-2) at Western Alamance(2-3) 7pm

Trinity(3-2) at Southern Guilford(1-3) 7pm

Eastern Guilford(2-2) at Burlington Williams(2-1) 7pm

Bethany Community School(0-3) at Caldwell Academy(2-1) 7pm

WS Parkland(3-2) at East Forsyth(1-3) 7pm

Softball games due up next/On deck…..

Dudley(0-2) at Grimsley(3-1) 5:30pm**********POSTPONED**********

High Point Central(1-2) at High Point Andrews(0-3) 5:30pm

Page(5-0) at Southeast Guilford(0-5) 6pm

Western Alamance(5-0) at Northeast Guilford(3-1) 5pm

Northern Guilford(1-4) at Morehead(2-2) 6pm…..POSTPONED

Southern Guilford(1-3) at Burlington Williams(1-0) 6pm

Southwestern Randolph(1-2) at Eastern Guilford(0-4) 6pm

from Thursday:Ragsdale 15, Mount Tabor 3

Ragsdale(5-0)

Providence Grove 14, Southwest Guilford 5

SWG(2-3)