Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Northern Guilford Softball:NWG Vikings over NG Nighthawks with McMillan HR/Young 2 hits/Moeberg WP for Vikes

Northwest Guilford 5, Northern Guilford 1 

      1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
NRTH  0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 2
NRTHW 0 0 3 1 0 1 X 5 6 1

BATTING

Northern Guilford      AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
C Templem…             4  0 0 0   0  1  3
E Patterson…           2  0 0 0   1  0  0
R Lambeth (C           2  0 1 0   0  0  1
M Mitchell (…          3  0 0 0   0  1  2
S Pugh (RF             3  0 1 0   0  1  3
 A Peele (1B           2  1 1 0   1  0  1
 A MacEldo…            3  0 0 0   0  2  2
H Conaway…             2  0 1 0   1  0  0
A Lawson (SS           1  0 0 0   0  0  1
 N Dodson              2  0 0 0   0  1  0
Totals                24  1 4 0   3  6  6
TB: A Peele, R Lambeth, S Pugh, H Conaway, HBP: R
Lambeth, LOB: 6

Northwest Guilford AB R H RBI BB SO LOB
M Davis (2B         3 2 0 0   1  0  3
E Moberg (P         2 1 0 0   2  0  2
C McMillan…         3 1 1 4   1  0  2
M Young (1B         4 0 2 1   0  0  5
M Bowen (SS         3 0 1 0   1  0  3
M Malone (LF        3 0 0 0   0  0  4
J Bowen (CF         3 0 0 0   0  0  2
G James             3 0 1 0   0  0  1
B Barrow (C         2 0 1 0   0  0  0
CR: A Barrow        0 1 0 0   0  0  0
Totals             26 5 6 5   5  0  9
HR: C McMillan, TB: M Young 2, G James, C McMillan 4,
M Bowen, B Barrow, HBP: B Barrow, LOB: 9

PITCHING

Northern Guilford       IP H R ER BB SO HR
A Hooks                2.0 1 0 0   0 0  0
M Thompson             2.0 5 4 4   4 0  1
C Templeman            2.0 0 1 0   1 0  0
Totals                 6.0 6 5 4   5 0  1

Northwest Guilford    IP H R ER BB SO HR
E Moberg             7.0 4 1 0   3 6  0
Totals               7.0 4 1 0   3 6  0

LP: M Thompson, P-S: M Thompson 56-29, C
Templeman 43-26, A Hooks 25-14, HBP: C Templeman,
BF: M Thompson 15, C Templeman 10, A Hooks 7
WP: E Moberg, P-S: E Moberg 110-75, HBP: E Moberg,
BF: E Moberg 28

