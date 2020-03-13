Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Northern Guilford Softball:NWG Vikings over NG Nighthawks with McMillan HR/Young 2 hits/Moeberg WP for Vikes

Northwest Guilford 5, Northern Guilford 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NRTH 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 2 NRTHW 0 0 3 1 0 1 X 5 6 1

BATTING

Northern Guilford AB R H RBI BB SO LOB C Templem… 4 0 0 0 0 1 3 E Patterson… 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 R Lambeth (C 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 M Mitchell (… 3 0 0 0 0 1 2 S Pugh (RF 3 0 1 0 0 1 3 A Peele (1B 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 A MacEldo… 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 H Conaway… 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 A Lawson (SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 N Dodson 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 Totals 24 1 4 0 3 6 6 TB: A Peele, R Lambeth, S Pugh, H Conaway, HBP: R Lambeth, LOB: 6 Northwest Guilford AB R H RBI BB SO LOB M Davis (2B 3 2 0 0 1 0 3 E Moberg (P 2 1 0 0 2 0 2 C McMillan… 3 1 1 4 1 0 2 M Young (1B 4 0 2 1 0 0 5 M Bowen (SS 3 0 1 0 1 0 3 M Malone (LF 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 J Bowen (CF 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 G James 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 B Barrow (C 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 CR: A Barrow 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Totals 26 5 6 5 5 0 9 HR: C McMillan, TB: M Young 2, G James, C McMillan 4, M Bowen, B Barrow, HBP: B Barrow, LOB: 9

PITCHING

Northern Guilford IP H R ER BB SO HR A Hooks 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 M Thompson 2.0 5 4 4 4 0 1 C Templeman 2.0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Totals 6.0 6 5 4 5 0 1 Northwest Guilford IP H R ER BB SO HR E Moberg 7.0 4 1 0 3 6 0 Totals 7.0 4 1 0 3 6 0

LP: M Thompson, P-S: M Thompson 56-29, C

Templeman 43-26, A Hooks 25-14, HBP: C Templeman,

BF: M Thompson 15, C Templeman 10, A Hooks 7

WP: E Moberg, P-S: E Moberg 110-75, HBP: E Moberg,

BF: E Moberg 28