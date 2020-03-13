Game Report on Southern Alamance-Asheboro Softball:SA Patriots’ Isley Duggins has solid night in the Circle, while Greta Hessenthaler has 3-4 night at the plate

Southern Alamance High School- 8

Asheboro- 3

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity Claims Victory Over Asheboro

? Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity defeated Asheboro 8-3 on Friday.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity opened up scoring in the second inning, when Bre Gallagher laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity notched four runs in the seventh inning. Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity offense in the inning was led by Heather Vaughn, Gallagher, and Niki Vaughn, all driving in runs in the frame.

Isley Duggins was the winning pitcher for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. She lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out seven.

Perdue took the loss for Asheboro. She went seven innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits and striking out six.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity tallied eight hits on the day. Greta Hessenthaler, Gallagher, and Vaughn each managed multiple hits for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. Hessenthaler led Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity with three hits in four at bats.

Laclair went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Asheboro in hits.

SHS conference record 3-0

Overall record 3-2

Next game- TBD

Courtesy of Brandy Martin with Southern Alamance Softball….