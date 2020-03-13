Hometown Sports News – Local Pair Completes Women’s Hoops Season at Guilford College:Lindsay Gauldin(Northwest Guilford HS) and Kristen Roberts(Southeast Guilford HS))

LOCAL PAIR COMPLETES 2019-20 BASKETBALL SEASON AT GUILFORD COLLEGE

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sophomore Lindsay Gauldin (Stokesdale, N.C./Northwest Guilford) and freshman Kristen Roberts (Greensboro, N.C./Southeast Guilford) recently completed the 2019-20 basketball season at Guilford College.

Gauldin, a 5-9 guard/forward, played in 22 games with 18 starts for Guilford. She missed five games early in the season due to an ankle injury, but returned to rank second on the team with 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Gauldin led Guilford with a .547 field-goal percentage and ranked third on the club with 2.0 assists per game. She topped the team with 1.91 steals per contest.

A member of the 2020 All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament team, she had 12 games with 10 or more points and led Guilford’s scorers seven times. Gauldin had two double-doubles, including an 11-point, 15-rebound effort in Guilford’s February 5 win at Virginia Wesleyan University Another top performance was her season- and game-high 24-point effort in the Quakers’ 84-77 upset of second-seeded Washington and Lee University in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinals.

Roberts, a 5-4 guard, played in 27 games with eight starts for the Quakers. She averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game.

Roberts ranked fourth on the team in scoring (first among freshmen) and scored in double digits 12 times this year. Her best game came November 20 when the Quakers defeated Ferrum College, 74-59. She scored a career-and game-high 28 points with six rebounds. Roberts made six three-pointers in the game, which stands fourth in the program’s single-game history. She had 19 points and grabbed a personal-best seven rebounds against Bridgewater College December 7.

Coach Stephanie Flamini’s Quakers went 17-10 (10-8 ODAC) and reached the ODAC Tournament final for the sixth time in nine seasons. Guilford won its first six games and earned its first national rankings in the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association and D3hoops.com Top 25 polls. Flamini could return up to 11 letter winners next season, including Gauldin and Roberts.

Courtesy of Dave Walters

Guilford College Athletics