Game Report on Glenn-Forsyth Home Educators Baseball:Another Win for Glenn, Bobcats now (6-0) on the season/Howard 3-3 with 2 Runs/Blake 2-3 with 3 RBI/Horn WP with 10 K’s
Glenn 8, Forsyth Home Educators 0
WP:Horn/LP:K. Wilson
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E FRSY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 GLN 0 1 2 4 0 1 X 8 10 1
BATTING
Forsyth Home Educators AB R H RBI BB SO LOB J Kissinger… 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 J Staal (3B 3 0 1 0 0 1 2 J Petusky (SS 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 R Montgom… 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 E Barney (LF 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 M Heaney 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 J Fowler (1B 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 I Spell 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 K Wilson (P,… 2 0 0 0 1 2 2 S Freeman (… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T Heany (P… 3 0 0 0 0 2 6 R Grinwis (2B 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 Totals 23 0 1 0 3 14 5 TB: J Staal, LOB: 5 Glenn AB R H RBI BB SO LOB E Cardwell (… 3 2 0 0 1 0 4 M Carico (C 3 1 2 1 1 0 0 T Bray (2B,… 4 1 0 1 0 0 4 H Ridenhou… 3 1 0 1 0 0 2 D Howard (RF 3 2 3 0 0 0 0 N Blake (1B 3 0 2 3 0 1 1 G Horn (P 2 0 2 0 1 0 0 D Payne (CF 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 B Tollefson 3 0 0 1 0 1 6 J Butler 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 M Peele (3B 2 1 1 0 2 0 2 Totals 28 8 10 7 5 4 11 2B: D Howard, 3B: M Carico, TB: G Horn 2, M Carico 4, N Blake 2, D Howard 4, M Peele, SF: H Ridenhour, HBP: E Cardwell, N Blake, D Howard, SB: T Bray, N Blake, D Howard 2, LOB: 11
PITCHING
Forsyth Home Educators IP H R ER BB SO HR
K Wilson 3.0 4 3 3 1 2 0
S Freeman 0.2 2 4 1 2 0 0
T Heany 2.0 4 1 0 1 2 0
J Kissinger 0.1 0 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 6.0 10 8 4 5 4 0
Glenn IP H R ER BB SO HR
G Horn 5.0 1 0 0 1 10 0
H Ridenhour 1.0 0 0 0 0 3 0
T Bray 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 0
Totals 7.0 1 0 0 3 14 0
LP: K Wilson, P-S: J Kissinger 10-5, K Wilson 47-36, S
Freeman 30-16, T Heany 36-25, WP: S Freeman, HBP:
K Wilson 2, S Freeman, BF: J Kissinger 2, K Wilson 17, S
Freeman 7, T Heany 11
WP: G Horn, P-S: G Horn 71-47, T Bray 15-6, H
Ridenhour 16-13, WP: G Horn 2, BF: G Horn 17, T Bray
5, H Ridenhour 4
