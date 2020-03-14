Looking for a place to get in your Baseball Workouts during the COVID-19 Hiatus:The Greensboro Batting Center and Carolina Acceleration are OPEN!!!!!

Greensboro Batting Center

(336) 855-6637 Closes at 7pm….3917 West Gate City Blvd.

Carolina Acceleration at the Greensboro Batting Center

3917 West Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407 * Phone 336-299-6266

(Baseball players and Football players, you can get your workouts in at Carolina Acceleration.)

from Alan Ashkinazy on Facebook:

Greensboro Batting Center Family.

GBC will remain open at its regular hours. We are taking extra precautions to ensure the cleanliness of our facility.

We will have hand sanitizer available for everyone.

The company that cleans our bathrooms will use an extra ingredient that helps control the spread of anything. We will vacuum and wipe down counters, seats, etc with more urgency.

The carpets will also be steam cleaned as well.

Everyone please be safe!

As always thank you for being loyal Greensboro Batting Center customers!