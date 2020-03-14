North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper orders public schools to close statewide:Guilford County Schools are not on Lockdown, they are Locked Up and CLOSED!!!

Governor Cooper orders public schools to close statewide

from www.greensboro.com:

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered Saturday all public schools in the state to close for at least two weeks beginning Monday as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order to close comes hours after Wake County Schools and Johnston County Schools announced they would close starting Monday. A Wake County teacher is among the 23 known cases of COVID-19 statewide, according to various media outlets.

Prior to Saturday’s announcement, all high school sports statewide had been canceled or postponed. Many school districts had canceled all extracurricular activities, such as proms or after school clubs.

from Lee O. Sanderlin, with the Winston-Salem Journal, by way of Greensboro.com…..

**********Guilford County Schools are not on Lockdown, they are Locked Up and CLOSED!!!**********