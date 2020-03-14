The National Arena League announces Football will go on in 2020:Short Delay and then ready to play, says NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried

NAL Announces Season Update Due to COVID-19

The National Arena League has announced that the 2020 season will take place.

On a conference call earlier today, the NAL Board of Directors discussed making adjustments to the 2020 schedule in response to the news surrounding COVID-19, the Coronavirus.

“The fans, players and staff members health and safety is our top priority.” said NAL Commissioner Chris Siegfried. In recent days, some NAL arenas have made announcements that affect some currently scheduled games.

The league is working through multiple scenarios which could include a short delay to the start of our 2020 season. The Board of Directors will monitor the information provided to us and adapt accordingly.

Since the games have not started, it allows the NAL an opportunity to make any necessary changes.

We want to reassure our fans, players, sponsors and staff members that once this passes, the 2020 season will be played.