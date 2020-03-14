What makes Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS/N.C. State) go??? Her dad’s will to live and his zest for life!!!

I’m not here to tell you what to do, but you have to CLICK HERE.

This is one of the best articles you will ever read, and if this one doesn’t inspire you to get out there today and do something big, or something good, then you have missed the boat and you don’t want to miss it…

The article is entitled, “NC State women’s basketball star inspired by dad’s zest for life”…..

It is all about Elissa Cunane, the sophomore center from Northern Guilford High School, and the All-ACC performer for the N.C. State women’s basketball team…

This article gives you the inside about Elissa Cunane and her dad Dan, and how her dad was injured in a bicycle accident years ago, and it left him partially paralyzed, but it tells you how he has battled through his life and how his daughter Elissa, even back when she was real little, would help her dad/daddy….

She is not little now, she stands at 6’5, but she has always been big when it comes to helping her father…

Her dad was 6’4/250 pounds when the cycling accident happened and he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and Dan Cunane was a member of the Greensboro Police Department/GDP, plus he lifted weights and was strong in many areas of life…

After the bicycling accident he has been confined to a wheelchair, but he can drive a car and he can stand up, and Dan Cunane has kept going and that is what has inspired Elissa Cunane….As a kid, she hunted and fished with her dad and she developed a love for the outdoors…

Her kept her motivated and you can see how far this kid has come….The ‘Cunane Kid’ was just two years old, when this bicycle wreck changed her dad’s life forever…..She has been able to live and thrive within her own life, through her father, Dan Cunane…Her mom, Sharon Cunane, has been a rock over the years, as well, and Sharon Cunane has been able to help carry her family through these tough, but productive times…

I had always heard parts of the story about how Mr. Cunane had ended up in that wheelchair, and parts of it were shared with me, a few years ago from Rocky Manning, who knew the Cunane family very well, back in the day…

This article from Mechelle Voepel, at ESPN.com is a glorious read and it gives you a chance to find out more about a family that you have seen around, and now you get to know the full story/the rest of the story, and it is a great read….Just when you think you have found out everything about the ‘Cunane Kid” and her dad, you have the opportunity, to learn more….

And I have to think and believe that the Cunane Family Story is still in the works, and there is no telling where this great read might end….Dan Cunane, Sharon Cunane, and the ‘Cunane Kid’/Elissa Cunane, God Bless you all and you have made our day, a “better day today”…..

Final recommendation, CLICK HERE.

(The read will be worth the time it takes you, and it will take you to a much better place, during these times of Coronavirus concerns.)