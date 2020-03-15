No Sports? Listen To The Replays at GreensboroSports Radio!
While live sports are on hold, we have High School Basketball replays up at GreensboroSports Radio
Games on Replay
– January 10 – Eastern Guilford vs Page
– January 17 – Page vs Northwest Guilford
– January 31 – Dudley vs Smith
– February 14 – Northwest Guilford vs Grimsley
– February 22 – Playoff Basketball – Girls: Ragsdale girls vs Northwest Guilford / Boys: Page vs Northwest Guilford
– February 29 – Girls Playoff Basketball – Southeast Guilford vs Central Cabarrus
– March 7 – Girls Playoff Basketball – Southeast Guilford vs Morganton Freedom
We will replay other games as well.
