XFL season is over for 2020/XFL Statement on COVID-19(Coronavirus) in regards to Seattle Dragons franchise:XFL looking to return in 2021

XFL STATEMENT ON COVID-19

A player for the Seattle Dragons has tested positive for COVID-19. The player participated in the March 7 game against the Roughnecks in Houston and was asymptomatic at that time. He self-reported to team medical staff on March 10 and has been in quarantine since. A test was administered as early as possible, with the results received March 13.

As planned, and following the league announcing on March 12 that regular season games will not be played, all Dragons players met with team medical staff on March 13 for exit physicals. Each player was screened for symptoms, educated on the CDC recommended guidelines, and offered free extended-stay housing for those that chose to self-quarantine.

The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks, as this player also participated in the February 29 game in St. Louis. The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC and the Washington State…

+++++++++Austin Proehl, a former Greensboro resident, is a member of the Seattle Dragons….He is a former wide receiver with for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and as a WR for the Seattle Dragons, he was their top receiver this season/2020…..++++++++++

**********Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.**********

Above info details from www.xfl.com…