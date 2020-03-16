Centers for Disease Control suggesting No Gatherings of 50 or more people, for 8 more weeks, so looks like could be “No More Sports” for at least two months

Here is the word out late Sunday/early Monday from the Centers for Disease Control, and we are monitoring their releases on a regular basis…..

“CDC(Centers for Disease Control), in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers … cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States,” it said. “Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing.”

That makes it look like No more high school sports, No more college sports, No more professional sports/athletics for at least two months, while we wait out the on-going COVID-19/Coronavirus….Looks like any form of athletics like we knew it at one time, may be become a thing of the past, until this COVID-19/Coronavirus has passed…..

from Stephen Curry, with the Golden State Warriors, of the NBA:

“We all have to take responsibility for ourselves and do whatever it takes to #stopthespread,” Curry told his 14.1 million followers on Twitter. “There’s a sense of urgency to flatten the curve and give ourselves and the healthcare system the best chance to get through this pandemic. Share this message and let’s protect each other!”