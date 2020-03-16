WWE’s WrestleMania 36 for April 5 is still a GO, but will it be show that will go with NO fans allowed to attend???

The WWE is considering a “no-fan event” for their WrestleMania 36 event due to take on Sunday April 5, in Tampa, Florida…There was a UFC “no-fan event” held this past weekend and the WWE SmackDown show on FOX, this past Friday night from 8-10pm, drew 2.5 million viewers for that “no-fan event”….the Friday night SmackDown show was held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the TV audience was strong, again averaging over 2.5 million viewers, over the two-hour program…The SmackDown show featured matches at the Performance Center and also previous matches from other audience-attended WWE shows….It was a good mix of the current and past WWE action and the SmackDown show was highlighted by an appearance from John Cena and the in-ring return of Jeff Hardy, from Cameron, North Carolina…

++++++++++Most recent thoughts today from WWE chairman Vince McMahon on WrestleMania 36:WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is said to be “very much against” the idea of holding WrestleMania 36 in an empty stadium.++++++++++

(from WrestlingInc.com)

Not totally sure if the CWF, in Gibsonville, can continue their LIVE shows or not….The Center for Disease Control suggests the public not attending gatherings of 50 or more people and there have probably been some nights at the CWF arena in Gibsonville, when the 50 fan limit has not been surpassed….I don’t have all of their numbers, but with the smaller promotions, sometimes their shows will not bring in more than 50 fans…Bruce Mitchell, of the Pro Wrestling Torch, would know more about this situation….

From wrestlers on shows that were very poorly attended and this coming in from WrestlingInc.com

$$$$$ NXT General Manager William Regal tweeted, “A holiday camp in Filey, UK’86, the first week of the season. Not a single holiday maker on the camp. Paid show so the show goes on. *****Promoter Bobby Barron got a cleaner and 2 bar staff to watch me and @RobbyBrookside do 6×5 min rounds. The others wouldn’t wrestle.”*****

(They had one match and no fans in attendance, nobody showed up…A member of the cleaning staff and two bar workers watched the one match.)$$$$$

Bully Ray:“1993 Polish – American Club Piscataway, NJ. Worked in front of 7 people. Did the job. Made $10 bucks. Good time.”

Alexander Wolfe’s story involved a hurricane in Japan. His full tweet was, “BJW Show somewhere in North Japan during a hurricane warning in front of about 20 people.”

Here is the word from WrestlingInc.com on what the WWE is facing as WrestleMania 36 is fast-approaching:www.wrestlinginc.com:

WWE has faced a ton of pressure in the last few weeks to cancel WrestleMania 36 over the coronavirus pandemic, according to TMZ.

The new report from the website notes that a “high-placed WWE source” says there’s still a chance that WrestleMania 36 will happen in some capacity, despite calls to postpone the event from local officials. The situation is said to be “fluid” and nothing is set in stone yet. It was also noted that one of the options on the table is to hold a “no-fan event” like UFC, but WWE would still broadcast the event live on the WWE Network and pay-per-view.

As noted on Friday, local officials in the Tampa area are saying they will “pull the plug” on WrestleMania if WWE doesn’t. WWE confirmed last week that they do have a contingency plan in place if local officials were to nix the event.