D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson/Houston) headed to the Cincinnati Bengals on 4-Year $53 Million Dollar Deal

David Reader Jr./D.J. Reader is headed from the Houston Texans, to the Cincinnati Bengals, and his new deal is worth a lot of money…

The young man from Grimsely High School has made his mom, Felecia Ford Reader, very proud and the 2019 NFL Walter Payton “Man of the Year Award” nominee, has his dad David Reader Sr., looking down from heaven, with a BIG smile on his face…His uncle, Ervin Ford, who lives in Texas, he is very proud of his young nephew too….

D.J. Reader has made all of the Guilford County football fans stand up and take notice of his journey and his road to the National Football League…With all of those football fans, from the Triad area and beyond, we unite with them and say, “Good job D.J. Reader”….

Here are the details on D.J. Reader and his upcoming move to the Cincinnati Bengals and this move be explained by NFL.com…

D.J. Reader, Bengals agree on 4-year, $53M deal

from Grant Gordon, with the NFL.com:

Already boasting stellar talent along the defensive line, the Bengals are bolstering their front line of defense.

Nose tackle D.J. Reader is expected to sign with the Bengals on a four-year, $53 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson first reported the signing.

Reader, the NFL.com 101 No. 15 free agent, is a force against the rush, having clogged opposing run games for the Texans for the last four seasons. In 2019, Reader had career-highs of 52 tackles — and 2.5 sacks — in 15 starts for the playoff-bound Texans.

While he leaves a hole to fill in the Houston D-line, he adds to an already formidable front in Cincy that includes Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard.