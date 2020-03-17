Some ideas that we are looking at, and how about Ray Harrison to the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame???

Here is part of the case that we are building for Ray Harrison to the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame…..

(We will be adding more numbers and details here, as we are able to collect them.)

An exceptional athlete back in the early 70’s at Page High School, by the name of Raynard ‘Ray’ Harrison…Ray Harrison went on to play basketball at the University of North Carolina and was one of the best point guards to ever play the game….Harrison was also a starting quarterback at Page and then later on, he became a receiver and he was without a doubt many think, ‘the best all-around athlete to ever come out of Greensboro’…

Ray ran track at Page, where he did the 110H Hurdles and also High Jumped..Plus he ran on the relay teams…

Harrison also was one of the best baseball players (center field) in junior high school and maybe in all of Greensboro, at that time….

Ray Harrison was the Co-MVP, along with David Thompson, at the East-West All-Stars Basketball game in 1971, in a game played at the Greensboro Coliseum…

(Former Page High School boys basketball coach Mac Morris on Ray Harrison, “One of the greatest basketball players this state has ever produced”…Quote from Coach Morris, from an Associated Press article, that ran in the Burlington Times News and the Lexington Dispatch, back in February of 1977.)

Ray Harrison News & Bio from the University of North Carolina, where he was a starting guard in basketball….

Name: Ray Harrison

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

High School: Page

Born: March 25, 1953 (66)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 180

Notes: Basketball

Guard Ray Harrison. Harrison was an important player on UNC’s teams in 1972 and 1973, but he did not return for his senior season. Harrison averaged 6.8 points per game during his two seasons.

SUMMARY Career

Games-50

PTS-6.8

TRB-1.6

AST-2.6

FG%-51.3

FT%-69.2