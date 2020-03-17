The Carolina Panthers have a new Quarterback:Teddy Bridgewater will help the Panthers bridge the gap, as Cam Newton will be throwing the football elsewhere/LB Thomas Davis joining Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins

Major news coming in this afternoon, from NFL.com……www.nfl.com

Teddy Bridgewater — fresh off a two-year run with the New Orleans Saints — has agreed to a contract to become Carolina’s new starting quarterback.

Marty Hurney, the Carolina Panthers general manager, had this to say about their quarterback Cam Newton and his future with the Carolina Panthers….

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” Hurney said in a statement. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

“Cam is one one of the all-time greats in Panthers history,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. “If you ask any of our fans for some of their most memorable moments, I’m willing to bet that most of them would include Cam — electrifying plays, giving away footballs after touchdowns, fun celebrations and big wins. His competitiveness and drive are rare. Off the field, you can’t measure Cam’s contributions. He has touched the lives of youth throughout the Carolinas and in Atlanta. He’s unique and I wish him all the best.”

Cam Newton later responded on Instagram that he didn’t request a trade….Where will Cam Newton land and where will he be, as an NFL QB, in 2020???

++++++++++Hard to believe, but the Carolina Panthers just lost DB James Bradbury, to the New Giants on Monday.++++++++++

**********Linebacker Thomas Davis’ playing days aren’t done yet and he’s looking to turn back the clock. Davis announced Tuesday/Today that he is signing with the Redskins and reuniting with his old head coach, Ron Rivera.**********