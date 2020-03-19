Big South Cancels All Spring Athletic Activities for Remainder of 2019-20 Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Big South Conference announced Wednesday (March 18) that it is canceling all regular-season competition, conference championships, and athletics activities that are required or that include coach involvement, through the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The decision was made by the league’s Council of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in consultation with the Council of Athletics Directors to protect the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.

“We have an amazing and inspiring group of student-athletes at High Point University,” said athletic director Dan Hauser. “My thoughts and prayers are with them as we support the Big South Conference decision to cancel the Spring sports season. In consideration of the personal safety of student-athletes and monitoring the evolving action steps across the nation, we unanimously made this difficult decision. We have an outstanding team of coaches and staff that will work tirelessly to do everything they can to support our student-athletes during these challenging times.”

In the event a member institution reopens for the 2020 spring semester and conducts in-person, on-campus classes, any permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations, with the exception of competition, will be at the discretion of that institution. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.

Commissioner Kyle Kallander will be releasing a statement to all Big South student-athletes in the near future.

High Point University has extended spring break by one week and has encouraged students to stay home. All undergraduate classes will resume online-only beginning Monday, March 23. Students will receive instructions from their professors by Friday, March 20. HPU will continue to evaluate all options, including the option of resuming in-person classes at a later date. This is a fluid situation. Should campus resume in-person classes, the university will provide a five-day notice to allow for your travel planning. If normal operations don’t resume, classes will continue to be offered online for the remainder of the semester.