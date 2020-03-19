Julius Burch(Southern Guilford High School) finding his Edge and Shooting for the Stars at Guilford College

Shooting for the Stars

As a Greensboro native and academic and basketball all star, Julius Burch ’23 had his pick of North Carolina’s more than 80 higher-education institutions. Small class sizes, engaged and supportive coaching staff, and fantastic financial aid made Guilford the perfect fit for him.

“I decided to attend Guilford College because it was a local campus that had a low student-to-faculty ratio,” Julius says. “I was also offered a spot on the men’s basketball team. Seeing how engaged and supportive they were, how nice the campus was on my visit compared to other D-III schools, and the residence halls lured me here. Along with that I was given many scholarships and grants for my stellar academics in high school.”

Julius’ hard work in high school earned him the Say Yes to Education and J. Floyd “Pete” Moore Scholarships, allowing him to attend Guilford at almost no cost. “Receiving these scholarships means a lot to me because I know how much time I devoted in high school to get a 4.26 GPA. It means that all of my hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed,” he says. “It has also helped me and my mother financially as we did not have to pay any money out of pocket.”

An Educational Edge

With the help of the Guilford Edge, the Mathematics major kept up his outstanding work ethic throughout his first semester, earning Dean’s List with a near perfect GPA.

As part of the Edge, first-year students participate in three-week Initiate courses that introduce them to life at Guilford. “It gave me an insight of how college works and how my professors were going to operate as I entered my 12-week courses,” Julius says. It set him up for success and allowed him to immediately focus on his major.

Being a member of the men’s basketball team also helped Julius adjust to life as a Guilfordian. “The coaches always ensure that academics is our biggest priority, and that just makes me want to work as hard in the classroom as I do on the court,” he says.

Julius has also made lasting friendships with his teammates, which made him feel right at home. “Being a part of the team has greatly impacted my first year, as the brotherly and connective bonds that I continue to build in this community started there.”

Game Plan for the Future

Julius also has big dreams for his career after Guilford. He’s enjoyed studying mathematics since elementary school and quickly developed a passion for the subject. With his first year coming to a close, Julius has a few ideas for his future. “My mother was an accountant in her field. With her being my role model, following in her footsteps would mean a lot for me,” he says.

In addition to accounting, Julius is considering a career as a construction engineer. His team of Guilford experts, including his Guilford Guide, will continue to support him through the next three years, helping him discover his perfect path. Until then, he plans to keep up his academic and athletic success.

“Over the rest of my time at Guilford, I look forward to maintaining my status on the Dean’s list, building great connections and bonds with many staff and residents on campus, and winning an ODAC championship,” he says. “And hopefully a national championship!”

