Local High School Football Players get impressive College Offers this week
Both young men from Grimsley High School, and both receiving impressive college football scholarship offers this week….
Travis Shaw DL, and Lawson Albright, tight end/long snapper from Grimsley and the word coming in from Twitter, with Shaw offered by Penn State, and Albright, by West Virginia…
Travis Shaw
@cheesy_Trav18
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Penn State University…..
Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) tight end/long snapper for the Whirlies, offered by West Virginia University on Wednesday, according to Twitter….
