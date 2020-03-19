News and Record announces HSXtra Girls All-Area Basketball Team with Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS) as Player of the Year

CLICK HERE for the News and Record’s 2020 HSXtra Girls All-Area high school basketball team…Kennedi Simmons, from Southeast Guilford High School, has been named the Player of the Year…

Joe Sirera has them all listed for you, and you’ll find Simmons, Frazier(Ragsdale), Fullwood(GDS), Kargo(NWG), Preston(SEG), Stallings(Ragsdale) on the First Team and many more, as the team goes on to the Second Team, the Third Team and Honorable Mention…

**********Back-to-Back Player of the Year honors for senior Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS)….**********