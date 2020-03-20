Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) with N.C. State Women’s Basketball, named Associated Press Third Team All-American

Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) Gains AP Third Team All-American Status

Wolfpack center becomes first player in program history selected to one of the three AP All-American teams

(With two years left/remaining in her N.C. State women’s basketball career, the National Player of the Year Award, is not out of the realm of possibility, for Elissa Cunane.)

from www.gopack.com:

NEW YORK – Wolfpack sophomore Elissa Cunane continued to add to her list of honors for the 2019-20 season as she earned Associated Press Third Team All-American recognition on Thursday. Cunane is the first NC State women’s basketball player to earn a spot on one of the three AP All-American teams after six honorable mention recognitions in program history.

A native of Summerfield, N.C., Cunane put together a strong 2019-20 campaign en route to helping the Wolfpack to a 28-4 overall record, its first ACC Tournament title since 1991 and a program-record 14 conference victories. The center led the team in scoring and rebounding with 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest. Cunane scored 20+ points in 10 outings and hit double figures in all but five games during her sophomore season.

Cunane ended the 2019-20 season as the only player in the ACC to average a double-double. She owns national top-30 marks in five categories: defensive rebounds per game (6.9), double-doubles (14), field-goal percentage (.547), free throws made (159) and total rebounds (308).

Halfway through her NC State career, Cunane has compiled 988 career points and 521 career rebounds. Her 308 boards this season alone ranks 10th in program history in single-season rebounds, and she is just 12 points away from becoming the 35th member of the NC State 1,000 point club.

In addition to being honored as an AP All-American, Cunane was also named First Team All-ACC and All-ACC Tournament Second Team. She is also one of five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award that recognizes the top center in women’s NCAA Division I basketball and one of 15 players on the Women’s National Ballot for the 2020 John R. Wooden Award that honors the Player of the Year.