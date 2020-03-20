Eric Ebron(Smith HS) signs new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers:Going from Ben L. Smith to UNC, then on to Detroit Lions, next up Indianapolis Colts and now Ebron is in Steel Town!!!

from Twitter:

Pittsburgh Steelers signing TE Eric Ebron to a two-year deal worth $12M.

Eric Ebron responding on Twitter:

Eric Ebron

Thank you Father, for allowing me another two years to do what I love.

Eric Ebron going from Ben L. Smith High School to North Carolina, then on to the Detroit Lions, next up the Indianapolis Colts and now Ebron is in Steel Town!!!…With the Pittsburgh Steelers….

One of the wildest things about this whole deal, is that Eric Ebron is only 26 years old…He has been in the league for a while now, but as many of us learned this past week, Eric Ebron is just 26 years old….He should have 4-6 good years left in his tank, and he is ready to roll out and grab that football in Steel Town, with the Pittsburgh Steelers….