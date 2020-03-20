Eric Ebron(Smith HS) signs new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers:Going from Ben L. Smith to UNC, then on to Detroit Lions, next up Indianapolis Colts and now Ebron is in Steel Town!!!

from Twitter:

Pittsburgh Steelers signing TE Eric Ebron to a two-year deal worth $12M.

Eric Ebron responding on Twitter:

Thank you Father, for allowing me another two years to do what I love.

Eric Ebron going from Ben L. Smith High School to North Carolina, then on to the Detroit Lions, next up the Indianapolis Colts and now Ebron is in Steel Town!!!…With the Pittsburgh Steelers….

++++++++++One of the wildest things about this whole deal, is that Eric Ebron is only 26 years old…He has been in the league for a while now, but as many of us learned this past week, Eric Ebron is just 26 years old….He should have 4-6 good years left in his tank, and he is ready to roll out and grab that football in Steel Town, with the Pittsburgh Steelers….++++++++++

By Kevin Patra

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another pass-catching target for Ben Roethlisberger.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Steelers signed tight end Eric Ebron to a two-year contract worth $12 million, per a source informed of the deal.

A former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2014, Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Ebron’s inconsistent play and penchant for drops has caused frustration among fans during his first six seasons, but there is talent there when he puts it together.

Playing with Andrew Luck in 2018, Ebron put up a career-high 750 yards on 66 catches with a whopping 13 TDs. He followed that up with a 2019 campaign that again saw inconsistency and ended prematurely due to an ankle injury.

His injury history coupled with up-and-down play makes Ebron an interesting add for the Steelers. Could he recapture his 2018 magic with Big Ben? The 6-foot-4 target can play a big role in the red zone, where the Steelers need help.

Ebron joins Vance McDonald and Zach Gentry in the Steelers TE crew. A pass-catching tight end who has struggled in his career as a blocker, Ebron could play a big role in the Steelers offense for a quarterback who loves finding TEs when the play breaks down. First, the tight end must stay healthy.

BLACK & YELLOW. My family and I are more than excited to be apart of this great and historic organization! @steelers nation! See y’all soon. In the mean time stay safe…