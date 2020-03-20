News and Record Boys All-Area Basketball Teams with HSXtra Private/Charter Schools and Public Schools:Cam Hayes(GDS) Player of the Year for Privates/Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) Player of the Year for the Publics

We will add in a link for you to the Boys Public School All-Area Team, when it is released later on this morning/Friday morning.

CLICK HERE for the Boys Public School All-Area Team….Breon Pass, from Reidsville HS as the Player of the Year……Pass joined on the First Team by Christian Hampton and Dean Reiber from Northwest Guilford High School, Ahmil Flowers from Grimsley High School, Silas Mason from Smith High School, Jaden Ellis from Page High School and KD/Kadyn Dawkins, from Eastern Guilford High School, all on the First Team for the Public School boys….

Check out the entire team with First, Second and Honorable Mentions, when you CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE and this will get you going this morning with the Private Schools/Charter Schools All-Area Boys Basketball Team, from the News and Record and their HSXtra section, with Joe Sirera…Cam Hayes, from the Greensboro Day School, is your Player of the Year for the Private/Charter Schools….

You find Cam Hayes and Bryce Harris, from GDS, plus Trent McIntyre, Jamarii Thomas, and Amare Miller from the Piedmont Classical School, and Landon Sutton, from High Point Christian Academy on the First Team, for the Private/Charter Schools…Plenty more players on the Second Team and Honorable Mention….

Again, check them all out, when you CLICK HERE.