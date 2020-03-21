A Message from Carolina Cobras Owner Rob Storm on 2020 Season

Press Release from Carolina Cobras Owner Rob Storm on 2020 Season:

The past few weeks have been very trying with regards to the concerns and fears created by the outbreak of COVID-19.

While this has caused us to push back our schedule, we will definitely be taking the field and entertaining our fans for the 2020 season.

We are diligently working with the League and other teams on schedule revisions to assure that once the cities, states, and municipalities allow, we will pick up where we left off, and bring the 2020 NAL Championship trophy back home to Greensboro where it belongs!

Until then, please continue to follow the recommendations to stay healthy and safe.

This will be our greatest season yet! We can’t wait to pack and rock out the SnakePit!!

We love our fans!

Sincerely,

Rob Storm

