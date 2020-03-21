North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association 2019-2020 All-State Boys and Girls Teams:Silas Mason(Smith HS) Boys Second Team/NO Girls from Guilford County
North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association
2019-20 ALL STATE TEAMS
GIRLS
Player of Year- Chyna Cornwell – Newton-Conover
Coach of Year- Dee Hardy- E.E. Smith
1st Team- Chyna Cornwell (12)- Newton-Conover
1st Team- Saniya Rivers (11)- Ashley
1st Team- Anya Poole (12)- Southeast Raleigh
1st Team- Kennedy Todd-Williams (12)- Jacksonville
1st Team- Jessica Timmons (11)- North Meck
2nd Team- Indya Nivar (10)- Apex Friendship
2nd Team- Emily Carver (11)- Enka
2nd Team- Teonni Key (11)- Cary
2nd Team- Jacee Busick (12)- Glenn
2nd Team- Skylah Travis (12)- Weldon
3rd Team- Navaeh Brown (12)- Mallard Creek
3rd Team- Miya Giles-Jones (9)- EE Smith
3rd Team- Jenna Wooten (12)- DH Conley
3rd Team- Hannah Tipton (11)- Mtn Heritage
3rd Team- Keayna McLaughlin (12)- Pinecrest
BOYS
Player of Year- Tristan Maxwell – North Mecklenburg
Coach of Year- Larry Williford- Farmville Central
1st Team- Tristan Maxwell (12)- North Meck
1st Team- Justin Wright (12)- Farmville Central
1st Team- Nick Farrar (12)- Apex Friendship
1st Team- Bobby Pettiford (11)- South Granville
1st Team- Carter Whitt (11)- Leesville Road
2nd Team- Dontrez Styles (11)- Kinston
2nd Team- D’Marco Dunn (11)- Westover
2nd Team- Silas Mason (12)- Ben L. Smith
2nd Team- Terquavion Smith (11)- Farmville Central
2nd Team- Dylan Blake (12)- First Flight
3rd Team- Bradlee Haskell (11)- Pinecrest
3rd Team- Terence Harcum (11)- Granville Central
3rd Team- Nate Brafford (11)- Tuscola
3rd Team- Ricky Council, IV (12)- Southern Durham
3rd Team- Breon Pass (11)- Reidsville
++++++++++Congratulations to Silas Mason, from Ben L. Smith High School and also to Breon Pass, from Reidsville High School, two local young men, that were selected to the Boys’ All-State teams…NO girls, that’s zero, from Guilford County on the Girls’ All-State teams, and you would think we would see at least one young lady/girl from Guilford County, on one of these teams…At least Kennedi Simmons, the top girls player from our area should be seen on here somewhere…This is a travesty, and needs to be adhered to and corrected…Taking nothing away from the other young ladies that were selected, but NO girls from Guilford County, and no Kennedi Simmson, from Southeast Guilford High School…Who was voting on this overall selection process and better yet, who did not vote??? Are we crazy to bring this everyone’s attention??? We are just standing up for the Guilford County kids, and ones like Kennedi Simmons, who deserve to be one of these girl’s teams….Again, congratulations to Silas Mason and Breon Pass, for securing their spots on the Boys All-State Teams…Time to get back down off of the soapbox and grab a hot shower….Or maybe a cold shower…..++++++++++
