North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association 2019-2020 All-State Boys and Girls Teams:Silas Mason(Smith HS) Boys Second Team/NO Girls from Guilford County

North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association

2019-20 ALL STATE TEAMS

GIRLS

Player of Year- Chyna Cornwell – Newton-Conover

Coach of Year- Dee Hardy- E.E. Smith

1st Team- Chyna Cornwell (12)- Newton-Conover

1st Team- Saniya Rivers (11)- Ashley

1st Team- Anya Poole (12)- Southeast Raleigh

1st Team- Kennedy Todd-Williams (12)- Jacksonville

1st Team- Jessica Timmons (11)- North Meck

2nd Team- Indya Nivar (10)- Apex Friendship

2nd Team- Emily Carver (11)- Enka

2nd Team- Teonni Key (11)- Cary

2nd Team- Jacee Busick (12)- Glenn

2nd Team- Skylah Travis (12)- Weldon

3rd Team- Navaeh Brown (12)- Mallard Creek

3rd Team- Miya Giles-Jones (9)- EE Smith

3rd Team- Jenna Wooten (12)- DH Conley

3rd Team- Hannah Tipton (11)- Mtn Heritage

3rd Team- Keayna McLaughlin (12)- Pinecrest

BOYS

Player of Year- Tristan Maxwell – North Mecklenburg

Coach of Year- Larry Williford- Farmville Central

1st Team- Tristan Maxwell (12)- North Meck

1st Team- Justin Wright (12)- Farmville Central

1st Team- Nick Farrar (12)- Apex Friendship

1st Team- Bobby Pettiford (11)- South Granville

1st Team- Carter Whitt (11)- Leesville Road

2nd Team- Dontrez Styles (11)- Kinston

2nd Team- D’Marco Dunn (11)- Westover

2nd Team- Silas Mason (12)- Ben L. Smith

2nd Team- Terquavion Smith (11)- Farmville Central

2nd Team- Dylan Blake (12)- First Flight

3rd Team- Bradlee Haskell (11)- Pinecrest

3rd Team- Terence Harcum (11)- Granville Central

3rd Team- Nate Brafford (11)- Tuscola

3rd Team- Ricky Council, IV (12)- Southern Durham

3rd Team- Breon Pass (11)- Reidsville

++++++++++Congratulations to Silas Mason, from Ben L. Smith High School and also to Breon Pass, from Reidsville High School, two local young men, that were selected to the Boys’ All-State teams…NO girls, that’s zero, from Guilford County on the Girls’ All-State teams, and you would think we would see at least one young lady/girl from Guilford County, on one of these teams…At least Kennedi Simmons, the top girls player from our area should be seen on here somewhere…This is a travesty, and needs to be adhered to and corrected…Taking nothing away from the other young ladies that were selected, but NO girls from Guilford County, and no Kennedi Simmson, from Southeast Guilford High School…Who was voting on this overall selection process and better yet, who did not vote??? Are we crazy to bring this everyone’s attention??? We are just standing up for the Guilford County kids, and ones like Kennedi Simmons, who deserve to be one of these girl’s teams….Again, congratulations to Silas Mason and Breon Pass, for securing their spots on the Boys All-State Teams…Time to get back down off of the soapbox and grab a hot shower….Or maybe a cold shower…..++++++++++