Avery Booker Named Head Baseball Coach at Greensboro College

Avery Booker Named Head Baseball Coach

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Avery Booker has been named Greensboro College’s head baseball coach, Acting Director of Athletics Dr. Robin Daniel announced Monday.

Booker takes over the program’s top spot after serving as the program’s interim head coach this past season. Booker’s squad posted a 10-8 overall record , while positioning themselves towards the top of the USA South Athletic Conference standings after going 4-2 over their first six conference games before the season came to an end.

“During the past 3 ½ years with the baseball program, Coach Booker assumed increasing responsibility for recruiting, team travel, budgeting, and coaching,” Daniel said. “He has earned the opportunity to lead the team and keep the program moving forward.

Booker joined the Pride staff prior to the 2018 season after serving as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Brevard College, following his playing career with the Tornados. In addition to his college coaching experience, Booker served as the head coach for the Holly Springs Salamanders of the Coastal Plain League in 2018 after serving as an assistant coach with the Forest City Owls in 2017.

“I am extremely blessed and proud to be the next head baseball coach at Greensboro College,” Booker said. “I would like to thank Dr. Daniel and the entire Greensboro College community for all of their support during this transition.

“Coach Maldonado did a fantastic job building this program and creating a sustainable culture, which I am excited to build upon. I cannot wait to get back on the field with the guys and compete!”

Booker comes from a family that has a deep passion for and understanding of baseball. He is the grandson of Jack McKeon, who managed the Florida Marlins to a World Series title in 2003, and his father, Greg, played in the major leagues with the San Diego Padres for six seasons before becoming the pitching coach before becoming a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.