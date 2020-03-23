Elon MBB’s Sheffield Named to NABC Second Team All-District 10

RICHMOND, VA. – Elon University men’s basketball senior guard Marcus Sheffield has been named to the All-District 10 second team the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced on Monday, March 23.

Sheffield earned the honor after leading the Phoenix to the semifinals round of the CAA Tournament for the first time in program history. In the tournament, Sheffield made the game-winning shot with three seconds remaining to lift Elon past JMU in the opening round. He followed that up with a 19-points and six rebounds performance in the Phoenix’s quarterfinals victory against William & Mary.

This season, Sheffield set Elon’s Division I program record for points in a single season (627) and finished second in program history for single season points per game (18.4). In conference play, Sheffield posted averages of 20.1 points and 5.5 rebounds, including two 31-points outbursts against James Madison and Charleston respectively.

Sheffield, who was also named to the All-CAA Second Team, picked up his second postseason honor this year with the award.

A full list of the 2020 NABC All-District 10 honorees is below:

First Team

Desure Buie (Hofstra)

Nate Darling (Delaware)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary)

Grant Riller (Charleston)

Jordan Roland (Northeastern)

Second Team

Marcus Sheffield II (Elon)

Brian Fobbs (Towson)

Matt Lewis (JMU)

Eli Pemberton (Hofstra)

Camren Wynter (Drexel)