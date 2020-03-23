Should we cease/stop all competitive sports as the COVID-19 Pandemic Surges???

Was at the outdoor basketball court on Sunday, and getting in the regular Sunday afternoon workout which all started back in 1980, and today there were others out there also getting in a few shots, but nobody really seemed to be all that enthralled with cranking up any games, and that may have been a good thing…

There’s probably nothing wrong with a good game of 21 on day like we had on Sunday….Fairly cool, with the temps in the middle 50’s, but with all of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 illness going around, maybe it is time to curtail all competitive sports…

In outdoor basketball, I guess you could employ a loose man-to-man defense, but still it would tough to maintain a six-foot social distance on a basketball court…

Is it still safe to be playing outdoor basketball in these times of Pandemic concerns about the Cornonavirus???

I an not sure, but I guess it would be better to err on the side of safety, in all we do these days…

Maybe the one-on-none basketball games might be the better road to take, in these tough and troublesome times…

Also saw tonight/Sunday night, where Proehlific Park has closed down due to the COVID-19 outbreak….

Yes, these are tough and troublesome times, and it still is good to get the chance to get outdoors on a Sunday afternoon, even if the basketball games have become one-on-none…

++++++++++Saw where WrestleMania 36 is still set to be a go for April 4 and 5, and how safe is a wrestling lockup, with social distancing being the “new norm” for 2020…No crowd allowed to watch the matches, but how large is the risk that the wrestlers will be taking, when the hard grappling begins….They are going to be grabbing each other, and throwing each other all over the place…

I imagine that they will all be tested before they can enter the ring at the WWE Performance Center/PC in Orlando, Florida, but do the medical tests for the Coronavirus capture all of the details that might medically cause a professional wrestler to not be cleared for the matches…

How safe are the wrestlers with the virus floating around and are they safe and sound, as WrestleMania 36 gets ready to go down, on April 4 and 5???

(The wrestlers can tell us that their tests came back negative, but what about the overall cleanliness of the wrestling mat surface and the overall cleanliness of the Performance Center arena?)

What about the health risks, and how safe is Professional Wrestling with nationwide restrictions in place, to prevent social contact???++++++++++