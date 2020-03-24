Elon’s Barthelmes Named CAA Institutional Scholar-Athlete

RICHMOND, Va. – Senior Skylar Barthelmes of the Elon University women’s track and field team has been recognized by the Colonial Athletic Association as the Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete award winner for the Phoenix as announced by the league office on Tuesday, March 24.

A native of Dartmouth, Mass., Barthelmes has posted a 3.65 grade-point-average as an engineering major with a minor in computer science and mathematics. She has been named to the CAA Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times while also being a member of the Dean’s and President’s List as well as the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. Barthelmes has also served as the vice president of Elon University’s Engineering Club since 2017.

This past indoor season, Barthelmes broke her own school-record in the weight throw, tossing a personal-best mark of 58′ 4″ (17.78m) at the Liberty Kickoff on Jan. 24. She also set a new personal-best throw of 44′ 4.25″ (13.52m) in the shot put at the JDL January College Kickoff, winning the event. She closed out her indoor season with a toss of 58′ 1″ (17.70m) in the weight throw at the ECAC Indoor Championships.

Barthelmes was also a three-time All-CAA performer in outdoor track and field. She collected all-league honors in 2017 and 2019 in the javelin throw, setting a personal-record with a heave of 142′ 0″ (43.29m) at the league meet. She also received All-CAA honors in 2019 in the hammer throw after setting a school-record in the event with a throw of 180′ 11″ (55.14m) at the CAA Championships.

Hofstra’s Laura Masciullo was named the league’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The CAA’s Academic Affairs Committee voted on the award.

Each of the CAA’s 10 institutions had a nominee for the CAA Female Scholar?Athlete of the Year and they will be recognized with a crystal award.

2019-20 CAA Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete Awards

Charleston, Rachel Kim (Soccer)

Delaware, Andie Hanus (Volleyball)

Drexel, Alexa Kutch (Women’s Swimming)

Elon, Skylar Barthelmes (Women’s Track & Field)

Hofstra, Laura Masciullo (Volleyball)

James Madison, Bonnie Zhang (Women’s Swimming)

UNCW, Kendall Bender (Volleyball)

Northeastern, Patrice Williams (Women’s Track & Field)

Towson, Camryn Allen (Volleyball)

William & Mary, Cassidy Goodwin (Field Hockey)