Governor of Virginia calls for ALL Schools K-12 CLOSED for the rest of the School Year:BUT, While most Colleges and Universities are sending students home, One College in Virginia is calling for its students to Return to Campus

Jerry Falwell Jr. the President of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia is telling his students that they can return to to campus, and work from their dorm rooms, and that all is good on Liberty Mountain, and the Coronavirus/COVID-19 sickness is not serious enough to close down his college and create a total Shutdown.

As the coronavirus threatens to spread across the Lynchburg(Virginia) region, Liberty University officials are preparing to welcome back up to 5,000 students from spring break this week.

Defying a national trend of campus closures, President Jerry Falwell Jr. has invited students to return to residence halls and has directed faculty members to continue to report to campus even as most classes move online.

In an interview Sunday night, Falwell said somewhere between several hundred to more than 5,000 students are expected to live in campus dorms, where they will continue coursework online rather than in classrooms.

“I think we have a responsibility to our students — who paid to be here, who want to be here, who love it here — to give them the ability to be with their friends, to continue their studies, enjoy the room and board they’ve already paid for and to not interrupt their college life,” Falwell said.

Here is the word from the Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam on the closing of ALL K-12 schools both Public and Private for the rest/remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Virginia schools will be closed for the rest of the school year, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Monday.

Northam’s order applies to all K-12 schools in the state, both public and private, and comes as the coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia. Richmond-area school districts had already announced that schools would be closed until at least April 13.

Virginia joins Kansas in announcing that schools will be closed for the rest of the year. All but four states – Idaho, Nebraska, Iowa and Maine – are under mandated school closures, according to Education Week.

“As disruptive as this will be for students, families and staff, I believe it’s the right decision given the healthcare crisis we’re facing,” Richmond, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said. “I applaud the Governor for taking this bold step now.”

