**********It’s looking more and more like Cam Newton will become a Free Agent today……Will the New England Patriots pick him up, or is it on to the Washington Redskins, or the Buffalo Bills???**********

from the PathersWireatUSAToday.com:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers are expected to release quarterback Cam Newton today….

This move became a huge possibility when the Carolina Panthers tanked his trade value by publicly questioning his health and then hurt their leverage by making it clear they were moving on with Teddy Bridgewater(New Orleans Saints).

There had been reports that the Chicago Bears were in contact about a potential Cam Newton trade, with the Panthers…But, the Bears ended up sending the Jacksonville Jaguars a fourth-round pick for Nick Foles instead.

Now Cam Newton — a former Heisman winner, No. 1 overall draft pick and league MVP — will become a free agent.

$$$$$ The move saves the Carolina Panthers $19.1 million in cap room and adds another $2 million to their dead-money total.$$$$$